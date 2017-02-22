Five charged in connection with attacks on PSNI officers' homes

Four men and one woman have been charged with arson and drugs offences linked to attacks on the homes of police officers in the North.

The serving PSNI members were targeted between April and July last year.

Their vehicles and homes were attacked and in some cases destroyed in the Banbridge, Portadown and Gilford areas.

Detectives searched properties in counties Antrim, Armagh and Down on Tuesday morning.

Four men aged 17, 20, 36 and 51 and one woman aged 21 have been charged with offences including conspiracy to commit arson, conspiracy to cause an explosion and a number of drugs-related offences.

The accused will appear at Craigavon Magistrates' Court this morning.