Five arrested and €230k of drugs seized in three counties

Gardaí have seized around €230,000 worth of drugs and made five arrests in three counties.

The officers from Co. Laois, Co. Kildare and Co. Cork seized cannabis herb with an estimated value of €100,000, cocaine, ecstasy and MDMA with a combined total of €85,000 and amphetamines valued at €45,000.

Five people were arrested, four men and a woman, in the operation targeting drug trafficking activities by organised criminals.

Gardaí today stopped and searched a car on the M8 motorway close to Portlaoise and seized 5kgs of cannabis herb, with an estimated value of €100,000.

One man, aged 35, was arrested at the scene and is being held at Portlaoise Garda Station under Section 2 Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

He has been charged in connection with the investigation and is due to appear before Carlow District Court tomorrow morning. He remains in Garda custody.

Follow-up searches were carried out in counties Kildare and Cork. A planned search of a premises was carried out in Caragh, Naas, which unearthed 3kgs of amphetamine and an amount of cash.

Some of the drugs seized in Naas. Pic via Gardaí

Two men, aged 51 and 29, were arrested and are being held under Section 2 Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 at Naas Garda Station.

Gardaí searched a house and a van in Glounthaune Village, Co. Cork, and recovered 620g of cocaine, 1,500 ecstasy tablets and MDMA (500g) with a combined total of €85,000.

A man aged 32 and a 29-year-old woman were arrested at the house and are being detained at Mayfield Garda Station under Section 2 Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

Some of the drugs seized in Cork. Pic via Gardaí

The woman was released from Garda custody without charge. A file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The man was charged in connection with the investigation and is due to appear before Cork District Court tomorrow morning. He remains in Garda custody.