Fitzgerald fallout: Her resignation was for the good of the party and the country - former TD

Update 5.49pm: The Minister for Housing Eoghan Murphy has described the Department of Justice as dysfunctional and said more needs to be done.

On RTÉ's Drivetime, he said he finds it difficult that Francis Fitzgerald has resigned, saying she acted appropriately "in all of this".

Minister Murphy said the difficulty was that things were building to such a crescendo that any document found would be seen as damning to Francis Fitzgerald.

He said Minister Charlie Flanagan had to be careful that he wasn't interfering with a tribunal, saying he should be afforded the right to set the record straight in the Dáil this evening.

He said it is impossible to know when there will be a general election.

"[Charlie Flanagan] is taking responsibility in the Dáil this evening to answer questions, but Charlie Flanagan has acted appropriately in this," he said.

"The key thing is to reform the Department of Justice and we need Ministers and government in place to be able to do that work in the public interest," he added.

Update 5.29pm: Her resignation was for the good of the party and the country - former TD

Former Fine Gael TD Monica Barnes has said Frances s Fitzgerald had resigned for the good of the party and had "saved the country from a disastrous election and allowed concentration to remain on Brexit."

Once described by Frances Fitzgerald as her mentor and role model the former FG stalwart said the former Tánaiste had made the right decision in stepping down.

Speaking on RTÉ's Drivetime the former Fine Gael TD went on to say Ms Fitzgerald always acted "out of the very best of reasons" and that she could "make a comeback" in the future.

Earlier:Taoiseach has undermined his authority with handling of Fitzgerald affair

A Fine Gael Councillor in Cork has criticised the Taoiseach for the handling of recent events which led to the resignation of Tánaiste Frances Fitzgerald.

Speaking on RTÉ's Radio 1's Liveline , Councillor John A Collins from Cork said: "There's a question hanging over his head about how he handled the whole situation from day one. I think what he has done has undermined his authority. "

He said Frances Fitzgerald was a "decent politician, a good woman and a good Minister".

"[Mr Varadkar] needs to go back to basics and understand what the people on the ground are thinking within Fine Gael and react more quickly to whats happening amongst the ordinary members.

"There are questions about how FrancesFitzgerald handled it and the way Leo has handled her as well."

He said Simon Coveney should be the next Tánaiste.

