Fishing boat towed to safety off Cork coast

A small fishing boat with one person on board has been towed to safety after it got into difficulty off the south-east coast earlier, writes Eoin Englis.

The alarm was raised before lunchtime when the fishing boat began taking on water just off Youghal in Co Cork.

The Youghal RNLI crew launched and the Irish Coast Guard tasked the Waterford-based Rescue 117 helicopter to the scene.

The lifeboat crew managed to transfer a pump on board the stricken vessel before taking it in tow back to shore.

The Coast Guard helicopter remained on scene for the duration of the operation and has since returned to base.

Library picture of Youghal RNLI crew

- Irish Examiner