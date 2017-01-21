First poll of 2017 brings good news for Fianna Fáil

Fianna Fáil have opened up a six-point lead on Fine Gael in the first opinion poll of the year.

The poll by 'Behaviour and Attitudes' also sees a major rise in support for unaligned independents.

The first poll of 2017 shows Fianna Fáil unchanged on 29%, but with Fine Gael down three points to 23%.

That is around level where Fine Gael were immediately before the Budget last October, when Fianna Fáil held a lead of 7%.

Sinn Féin are on 17%, down 2%, while AAA/PBP are up 1% to 5% - level with Labour who are unchanged.

The Independent Alliance is down two points to 3%, level with the Greens, with the Social Democrats on 1% and Renua failing to register.

The biggest winners of this poll are unaligned independents, up 6% to 15% - their highest level of support in several years.

That is also reflected in the satisfaction ratings of the Government and party leaders, with satisfaction either unchanged or down across the board, according to The Sunday Times.