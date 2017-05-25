First Fine Gael leadership debate to take place tonight

The two men hoping to become the next Taoiseach will face off in their first debate tonight.

Leo Varadkar and Simon Coveney will meet in the first of four debates being organised by Fine Gael.

Fine Gael blocked any plans for the two contenders for its leadership to take part in any live TV or radio debates - purportedly amid fears that broadcasters would try to provoke fights in a quest for ratings.

The party has taken it upon itself to arrange four nights of hustings debates around the country, being streamed online - the first of which is tonight in Dublin’s Red Cow Hotel.

But despite the party’s best efforts, in the last few days some animosity has begun to creep in.

Simon Coveney, who trails significantly in terms of parliamentary support, has criticised Leo Varadkar’s commitment to people who get up early for work - he says ignoring everyone else is simply divisive.

Varadkar has dismissed Coveney’s aspiration to represent a United Ireland, saying that’s already been Fine Gael policy.

With reports that some councillors are considering switching sides and backing Coveney given recent days, many will wonder whether the housing minister can pull off an unlikely comeback that could start tonight.