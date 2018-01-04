First computer science Leaving Cert exam set for 2020
Students at 40 schools will take the first computerised Leaving Certificate exam in 2020, writes Niall Murray
The schools have been chosen to roll out the computer science curriculum, from next September, when fifth-year students will begin the course.
It is focused on how programming and computational thinking can be applied to problems, and how computing technology impacts the world.
More than a dozen Dublin schools, and seven in Cork, have been selected to have their students take senior cycle computer science from next autumn. Its introduction was previously scheduled for 2019, but Education Minister, Richard Bruton, requested this be brought forward.
Students at the first-phase schools will do the first Leaving Certificate exam in the subject in 2020. The main end-of-course exam will be computer-based and worth 70% of the marks.
Another 30% of marks will be available for an assessment of coursework, as submitted in the form of a computational artefact, like a web page, digital animation, game, simulation, app or robotic system.
The marks in the assessment will also go towards students’ reports of the work and processes involved.
As well as learning about practices and principles of computer science, students will learn programming languages, and how to read, write, test and modify computer programmes.
The course also covers environmental, ethical, historical, and technological aspects of computer science, and its impacts on the development of society.
“There is a digital revolution taking place, which is having a transformative effect on our economy, workplace, and lifestyle. In order to be the best in Europe, our education system must respond to these changes,” Mr Bruton said.
“The introduction of this new subject will teach our young people flexible, solution-oriented thinking. It will teach them to be creative, adaptable learners,” he said.
The 40 schools are as follows:
Abbey Vocational School - The Glebe, Donegal Town, Co. Donegal
Adamstown Community College -Station Rd, Adamstown, Co. Dublin
Breifne College - Cootehill Rd, Cavan, Co. Cavan
Bush Post Primary - Riverstown, Dundalk, Co. Louth
Carrigaline Community School - Waterpark, Carrigaline, Co. Cork
Castleblayeny College - Dublin Road, Castleblayney, Co. Monaghan
Christ King Girls Secondary School -Half Moon Lane, South Douglas Road, Cork
Clongowes Wood College - Clane, Co. Kildare
Coláiste an Chraoibhin - Duntaheen Road, Fermoy, Co. Cork
Coláiste Bríde - New Road, Clondalkin, Dublin 22
Coláiste Chiaráin - Croom, Co. Limerick
Coláiste Choilm - Ballincollig, Co. Cork
Coláiste Mhuire - Mullingar, Co. Westmeath
Coláiste na Ríochta - Listowel, Co. Kerry
Colaiste Phadraig - Roselawn, Lucan, Co. Dublin
Coláiste Pobail Setanta - Phibblestown CC, Phibblestown, Dublin 15
Creagh College - Carnew Road, Gorey, Co. Wexford
Dominican College Sion Hill - Sion Hill, Blackrock, Co Dublin
Ennistymon Vocational School - Ennistymon, Ennis, Co. Clare
Gaelcholaiste Mhuire AG - An Mhainistir Thuaidh, Corcaigh
Le Chéile Secondary School - Hollystown Road, Tyrellstown, Dublin 15
Loreto College Swords - Swords, Co. Dublin
Luttrellstown Community College - Mill Road, Blanchardstown, Dublin 15
Mayfield Community School - Old Youghal Road, Mayfield, Cork
Moate Community School - Church Street, Moate, Co. Westmeath
Mount Sion CBS - Barrack Street, Waterford
Mount Temple Comprehensive - Malahide Road, Dublin 3
Presentation Secondary school - Clonmel, Co. Tipperary
Rice College - Castlebar Road, Westport, Co. Mayo
Sacred Heart Secondary School - Convent of Mercy, Clonakilty, Co. Cork
Saint Eunan's College - Letterkenny, Co. Donegal
St Aidan's Comprehensive School - Cootehill, Co. Cavan
St Brigids Mercy Secondary School Tuam -
Convent Of Mercy, Tuam, Co. Galway
St Joseph's Secondary School - Convent Lane, Rush, Co. Dublin
St Mary's CBS - Millpark Road, Enniscorthy, Co. Wexford
St Vincent's Secondary School - Seatown Place, Dundalk, Co. Louth
St. Finian's Community College, Swords -
Swords, Co. Dublin
Stratford College - 1 Zion Road, Rathgar, Dublin 6
Synge St CBS - Synge St., Dublin 8
Terenure College - Templeogue Road, Terenure, Dublin 6W
