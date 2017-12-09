Firefighters concerned over lack of new appliances and long ladders

Firefighters are calling for new equipment to help fight fires in Dublin city and county.

They say they aree particularly worried over a shortage of long ladders.

SIPTU Fire Fighter Shane McGill said they are deeply concerned that a lack of funding means old equipment is being replaced by second-hand appliances.

"After the Glenfell Inquiry, we raised this. Dublin City Council themselves identified several hundred high-rise buildings now in Dublin. If something happens now, 66% of our fleet is only on the road and 100% of our backup appliances are in for repair," he said.

"We're saying to Dublin City Council and the powers that be in Government to supply the capital funding. Come up with the money, place orders for new trucks to come in instead of buying second-hand, pre-used models that the English Royal Brigade have no use for," he added.