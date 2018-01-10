Firefighters battle massive blaze near Dublin Airport

Dublin Fire Brigade is attending the scene of a fire at a plant near Dublin Airport.

Six units are dealing with the blaze at the premises off the Ballymun Road in St Margaret's.

Firefighting operations are continuing at the vehicle recycling centre in St Margarets. Our aerial drone unit is now on scene to help direct firefighting resources. This will be done with close liaison with the @IAApress pic.twitter.com/DyFENgPPGO — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) January 10, 2018

We now have 8 units attending the St Margarets / Sandyhill fire near the airport including aerial ladder & foam unit #Dublin #fire pic.twitter.com/af0UmalbGQ — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) January 10, 2018

The fire has produced a large plume of smoke, but an airport official says it is not having an effect on flights.

We're attending a plant fire in St Margaret's off the R108 near the airport #Dublin #fire 6 units & turntable ladder attending 📸 @doltron pic.twitter.com/bOyYzpmo8E — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) January 10, 2018

Anyone know what the fire is at edge of @DublinAirport @DublinAirportT2 @Dublin_Spotter photo just taken from T1 pic.twitter.com/zN4DMdeuQY — under the thatch (@underthethatch) January 10, 2018

People with breathing difficulties are being advised to avoid the area and motorists should approach with care.

Residents living in the vicinity of a fire are being advised to close their windows to prevent smoke entering their home.

#DUBLIN Emergency services dealing with a fire off St Margaret’s Rd. Care advised as smoke may be affecting visibility. https://t.co/ipFDM8svNY — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) January 10, 2018

