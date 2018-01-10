Firefighters battle massive blaze near Dublin Airport

Back to Ireland Home

Dublin Fire Brigade is attending the scene of a fire at a plant near Dublin Airport.

Six units are dealing with the blaze at the premises off the Ballymun Road in St Margaret's.

The fire has produced a large plume of smoke, but an airport official says it is not having an effect on flights.

People with breathing difficulties are being advised to avoid the area and motorists should approach with care.

Residents living in the vicinity of a fire are being advised to close their windows to prevent smoke entering their home.

- Digital desk


KEYWORDS: Dublin, Fire

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Ireland