Firefighters battle major blaze at Cork business park

Firefighters have been battling an overnight fire at a commercial premises in Bantry, Co Cork.

The fire at Bantry Business Park off the N71 motorway has now been contained to the middle two units, with firefighters from Bantry, Skibbereen and Schull now “dampening down” the affected area.

The affected units have been described as “completely gutted” by firefighters at the scene.

Crews from Bantry, Skibbereen and Schull currently at fire Bantry business park pic.twitter.com/A9Du6Oj5p7 — Bantry Fire Brigade (@BantryFire) March 25, 2017

No injuries have been reported.

The units either side have escaped major fire damage, although there has been limited smoke damage.

6 appliances and 1 tanker currently on scene #Bantry pic.twitter.com/9PmxocIpW9 — Bantry Fire Brigade (@BantryFire) March 25, 2017

Three units of the Bantry Fire Brigade arrived on the scene within around five minutes after receiving the call at 1.30am last night.

They were followed by two units from the Skibbereen Fire Brigade as well as two from Schull. Around 26 firefighters in total tackled the blaze.

There are no indications yet as to the cause of the blaze. A Garda Forensic team is currently on route to conduct an examination of the scene.