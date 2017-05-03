Firefighters battle large gorse fire in Sligo

Six units of the fire brigade are tackling a large gorse fire on Killery Mountain at Ballintogher in County Sligo.

The blaze has been raging over a large area of vegetation and forestry since 2.30pm this afternoon.

Credit: Cian Burns.

A spokesperson for the fire service says crews have protected two houses which were close to the flames.

Four brigades from Sligo and two from Leitrim are still at the scene, while a coastguard helicopter has been assessing the extent of the fire.

No injuries have been reported.

The road from Holy Well to Ballintogher has been closed to allow access to emergency vehicles and motorists are being asked to avoid the Dromahair Road and Slish Wood areas.