Firefighters battle Glanmire blaze overnight

A large fire broke out this morning at a recycling centre in Glanmire, Co Cork last night, writes Roisin Burke.

Ten appliances attended the blaze which broke out at Greenstar Recycling Centre in Sarsfield Court.

Third Officer Gerry Myers was on duty and he said Midleton, Mallow, Fermoy and Cork City Fire Brigade attended the scene and worked for several hours to bring the fire under control.

“We got the call at 3.20am and it was just after 7am before we had the incident contained.”

Third Officer Myers said the fire started inside the building and was likely to be rubbish that self-ignited.

“There were four water tenders, three water tankers, two platforms and a control unit at the scene. It took us several hours to extinguish the fire.”

Third Officer Myers said they also had to clear the yard of trucks as the vehicles were parked close to the building and were a potential fire hazard.

This is the second fire in two years at the recycling plant. The previous incident took three days to calm.

According to a source, the centre is prone to fires due to the nature of the business.

“It can be something as simple as the wrong item put in the wrong bin that then heats up after it is squashed.”

This article first appeared on the Evening Echor.