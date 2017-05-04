Firefighters battle '60 foot high' flames at Limerick business park

Employees at a Limerick plant hire company have been evacuated from the building as a large scrap metal fire rages close to the premises, writes David Raleigh.

According to emergency services sources, the fire began around 3pm at a scrap metal yard in Crossagalla Business Park, located off the Ballysimon Road.

The fire is now spreading to the GPT plant hire facility.

A fire control dispatcher confirmed five units of Limerick City Fire Service are attending the scene, including two high-rise platform tenders, a 10,000 litre water tanker, and a special incident unit.

A massive plume of smoke, which can be seen for miles, is billowing across the Treaty City.

Eye witnesses have reported flames reaching between 50-60 feet high.

A passer-by said: "The flames are 50 to 60 feet high and there have been a number of loud bangs from the fire."

Gardaí and approximately 15 firefighters are currently at the scene.

A source said: "It's close to a Topaz petrol and dispel filling station but there is no danger to the petrol station.

"There is a plant hire company called GPT situated beside the fire - it has been evacuated as a precaution," the source added.

"It seems to be piles of scrap metal that are on fire," they said.

There are a number of scrap metal company's located close to the yard.

Motorists have been advised to avoid the area with long tailbacks reported.

