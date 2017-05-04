Firefighters battle '60 foot high' flames at Limerick business park

Employees at a Limerick plant hire company have been evacuated from the building as a large scrap metal fire rages close to the premises, writes David Raleigh.

According to emergency services sources, the fire began around 3pm at a scrap metal yard in Crossagalla Business Park, located off the Ballysimon Road.

The fire is now spreading to the GPT plant hire facility.

A fire control dispatcher confirmed five units of Limerick City Fire Service are attending the scene, including two high-rise platform tenders, a 10,000 litre water tanker, and a special incident unit.

A massive plume of smoke, which can be seen for miles, is billowing across the Treaty City.

Massive smoke gets worse. Possibly the metal recycling yard on the Tipperary Road. Certainly getting worse. #Limerick pic.twitter.com/XqW6T7QZba — John McCormack (@Cormacca) May 4, 2017

Eye witnesses have reported flames reaching between 50-60 feet high.

A passer-by said: "The flames are 50 to 60 feet high and there have been a number of loud bangs from the fire."

Gardaí and approximately 15 firefighters are currently at the scene.

A source said: "It's close to a Topaz petrol and dispel filling station but there is no danger to the petrol station.

"There is a plant hire company called GPT situated beside the fire - it has been evacuated as a precaution," the source added.

"It seems to be piles of scrap metal that are on fire," they said.

There are a number of scrap metal company's located close to the yard.

Motorists have been advised to avoid the area with long tailbacks reported.