Fire services to investigate origin of fire in Naas
14/07/2017 - 05:53:21
Investigations will begin this morning into the cause of a fire at a vacant shopping centre in Naas, County Kildare.
It is understood part of the building is still under construction and the extent of the damage is unclear.
Several units of the Kildare Fire Service were at the scene overnight.
There are no reports of injuries.
Major fire in Naas Shopping Centre @FireIreland @emergencytimes @DubFireBrigade @JOEdotie pic.twitter.com/dNtRnpNCdg— Kildare Weather (@KildareMet) July 13, 2017