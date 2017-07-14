Fire services to investigate origin of fire in Naas

Investigations will begin this morning into the cause of a fire at a vacant shopping centre in Naas, County Kildare.

It is understood part of the building is still under construction and the extent of the damage is unclear.

Several units of the Kildare Fire Service were at the scene overnight.

There are no reports of injuries.

