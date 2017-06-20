Fire safety defects in buildings are widespread across Ireland

Representatives for fire crews believe safety defects are widespread in buildings across the country.

Seven apartment blocks in Dublin have been served with safety notices this year alone.

It comes amid reports some victims of the Grenfell Tower blaze in London are still without shelter a week later.

Ross McCobb is from the Irish Fire and Emergency Services Association.

"We think it's a very widespread problem throughout Ireland, said Mr McCobb

"In recent times there have been numerous media reports from other professionals saying it could be up to 70% of the housing stock in Ireland that there is fire safety concerns with.

"On a daily basis, firefighters, while attending incidents, would see certain issues with fire safety regulation issues within properties."