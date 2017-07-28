Fire fighters to protest in Galway today over working conditions

Galway fire fighters are taking to the streets today in protest at how they are being treated by their council bosses.

They are marching from Galway Fire Station to County Hall to hand in a letter outlining their concerns.

SIPTU's Brendan O'Brien has said it is not about money, it is about respect and they are ready to ballot for strike action if nobody listens.

"Some of the issues would be operational issues, things in terms of their PPE gear, there is a variety of different issues in terms of how the work is structured and how it affects our members terms and conditions," he said.

"Up to this point, the management have not being engaging with our members where concerns are raised."

"It's not about money, it's about how members are treated by their employer."