Fire fighters battling gorse fire near homes on Achill Island

Fire fighters are battling to protect homes on Achill this evening as a gorse fire engulfs the island.

The Fire service is prioritising homes in the area and it is currently said to be starting to move past the properties.

It is not yet known how many houses are involved.

A large section of the island is engulfed in smoke this evening.

Gardaí say at present there is nothing to suggest it was started maliciously, it took hold yesterday afternoon, but got worse today.