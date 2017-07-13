Fire fighters battling blaze in Naas

Fire fighters in Kildare are battling a blaze in Naas tonight.

KILDARE: Fire Brigade units from Naas and Newbridge dealing with a fire at a disused premises, under construction, in Naas town centre. pic.twitter.com/EIxLNCZnsW — Emergency Times (@emergencytimes) July 13, 2017

It is understood the fire broke out at a vacant shopping centre in the town.

Several units of the Kildare Fire Service are at the scene.