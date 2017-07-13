Fire fighters battling blaze in Naas
Fire fighters in Kildare are battling a blaze in Naas tonight.
KILDARE: Fire Brigade units from Naas and Newbridge dealing with a fire at a disused premises, under construction, in Naas town centre. pic.twitter.com/EIxLNCZnsW— Emergency Times (@emergencytimes) July 13, 2017
Major fire in Naas Shopping Centre @FireIreland @emergencytimes @DubFireBrigade @JOEdotie pic.twitter.com/dNtRnpNCdg— Kildare Weather (@KildareMet) July 13, 2017
It is understood the fire broke out at a vacant shopping centre in the town.
Several units of the Kildare Fire Service are at the scene.
Local reports suggest cars may be on fire in vicinity of a disused shopping centre in Naas town centre. KE12 (Naas) & KE11 (Newbrige) FS IA pic.twitter.com/kHIi0120Uf— Emergency Times (@emergencytimes) July 13, 2017
