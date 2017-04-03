Fire engine stolen from Donegal station and dumped near border

A fire engine worth close to half a million Euro has been stolen from a Donegal fire station and dumped near the border.

Although the vehicle was not extensively damaged, vital equipment was removed.

The theft took place overnight at Stranorlar Fire Station.

Garda Inspector Gorretti Sheridan is appealing for the public's help to catch those responsible:

"There's road traffic equipment that was on the fire engine and it appears that this equipment has been stolen," she said.

"We're looking for any information in relation to that. If anybody has any information, or if they see it or hear about it today to contact ourselves."