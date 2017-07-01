Fire crews tackle blaze at factory in west Belfast
01/07/2017 - 20:18:25
More than 40 firefighters were tackling a blaze at a factory in west Belfast.
Fire appliances, a high reach aerial machine and a command unit were in attendance.
A Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service statement said: "Extensive firefighting operations are ongoing."
The fire was reported at 6pm on Saturday evening.
The factory, Belfast Crystal, is on Blackstaff Road in Kennedy Way industrial estate.
