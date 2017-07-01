Fire crews tackle blaze at factory in west Belfast

More than 40 firefighters were tackling a blaze at a factory in west Belfast.

Fire appliances, a high reach aerial machine and a command unit were in attendance.

A Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service statement said: "Extensive firefighting operations are ongoing."

The fire was reported at 6pm on Saturday evening.

The factory, Belfast Crystal, is on Blackstaff Road in Kennedy Way industrial estate.
