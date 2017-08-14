Fire causes extensive damage to new golf facility at Adare Manor

There has been serious damage to the new golf clubhouse on the grounds of Adare Manor Hotel and Golf Resort after a fire broke out in the early hours of this morning.

According to the Limerick Leader, ten units of fire services have attended the incident.

The grounds are owned by JP McManus and is currently undergoing a multi-million euro redevelopment.

The fire has caused extensive damage to the club house, known as the Carriage House which was near completion.

A passer-by has said the golf club is still currently on fire and the Limerick Leader confirmed fire services are still at the scene.

The alarm was raised at 3.49am and fire units from Limerick city, Kilmallock, Rathkeale and Newcastle West responded to the call.