Fire Brigade tackle blaze in Wicklow

A fire at Bray in county Wicklow has sent a plume of smoke across south County Dublin this morning.

The fire is reported to be at Bray waste recycling plant.

The fire, in the Fassaroe area, is believed to have started in a stack of timber pallets.

The fire produced large volumes of smoke which were visible for several miles, however emergency services say the situation is under control.

There are no reports of injuries.