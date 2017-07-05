Fire brigade release footage of aftermath of fire at former Cork psychiatric hospital

Update 12.45pm: Cork City Fire Brigade have released footage of the devastation caused during last night’s fire at the historic St Kevin’s Asylum building on the Lee Road.

The footage released on social media shows the devastation caused by the fire which started around 8pm last night.

The morning after the night before....

Extensive damage done.

Earlier: Firefighters are this morning still at the scene of a major blaze at one of Cork’s most historic buildings.

The alarm was raised at St Kevin’s Asylum on the Lee Road at 8.15pm last night.

Six units of Cork Fire Brigade and a water tanker from Mallow have been battling overnight to save a remaining portion of the roof.

The five-storey listed building was the former Our Lady’s Psychiatric Hospital and was derelict for many years.

Gerry Myers, Chief Fire Officer, said that youths were seen running from the scene.

"On arrival there were a number of youths seen running away from the building so, there’s a history of anti-social behaviour there.

"Now there is security but obviously they move onto another building, these guys keep moving around.

"Two-thirds of the roof is gone at this stage," he said.