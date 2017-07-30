Fire brigade bring in water tanker and drone to tackle gorse fires in Dublin

A monitoring operation has continued overnight following severe gorse fires near Kilternan in South County Dublin yesterday.

Dublin Fire Brigade are urging the public not to dispose of rubbish in the hills and only light camp-fires in designated areas.

Units from Dunloghaire, Tallaght and Phibsboro, including a water tanker, were all called to assist in the operation.

It involved cutting down a 110-thousand-volt electricity pole, and bringing in a drone to oversee the direction of the fire.
