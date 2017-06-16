Fire Brigade battles fire in Clonakilty

Three units of the Fire Brigade have responded to a fire in Clonakilty earlier this evening.

Flames and smoke could be seen billowing from the roof of the uninhabited building.

The building, thought to be a listed premises, is next to Clonakilty Gaelscoil near Fernhill Road.

Another unit of the Fire Brigade is thought to have joined the initial units that responded.

There are no reports of injuries yet.
