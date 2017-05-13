Fire at old Showgrounds buildings in Cork Marina
Firefighters are dealing with a blaze at a derelict building in the Showgrounds in Cork.
Fire brigades were called to the scene shortly after 7pm and are still in attendance.
The Showground buildings are located in Cork’s Marina, adjacent to the newly redeveloped Páirc Uí Chaoimh.
Another fire at the Showgrounds in Ballintemple. pic.twitter.com/Mxh2WsV2Kx— Des (@despod) May 13, 2017
Fire near #pairc ui caoimh @CllrDesCahil @EoinBearla @RedFMNews @PaircUiChaoimh1 @Corks96FM @corkcityceo pic.twitter.com/JxelToChEr— adelaide white canny (@addyc) May 13, 2017
There are currently no indications as to how the fire started.
More to follow.
