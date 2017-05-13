Fire at old Showgrounds buildings in Cork Marina

Back to Ireland Home

Firefighters are dealing with a blaze at a derelict building in the Showgrounds in Cork.

Fire brigades were called to the scene shortly after 7pm and are still in attendance.

The Showground buildings are located in Cork’s Marina, adjacent to the newly redeveloped Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

There are currently no indications as to how the fire started.

More to follow.

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Ireland