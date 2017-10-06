Fire at major Mallow roundabout causing widespread traffic congestion
A large fire at a premises next to the town’s well known Roundabout Inn is causing major traffic disruption.
Three units of county fire service are at the scene.
#CorkFire A video sent in to us of the Fire in Mallow. Visibility is severely reduced as a result. Slow down and take extra care. pic.twitter.com/t2UVKhnySL— Cork Safety Alerts (@CorkSafetyAlert) October 6, 2017
#CORK #N20 closed northbound at Mallow due to building fire off the Annabella R/A. Traffic can divert via Dromahane. https://t.co/pdsEzJTRQr— AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) October 6, 2017
Units of #Cork county fire service are tackling a large blaze near Roundabout Inn in #Mallow. Traffic congestion on #Cork side of the town— Eoin English (@EoinBearla) October 6, 2017
More as we get it ...
