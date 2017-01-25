Finian McGrath 'threatens to quit without Stardust inquiry'

The Dáil will begin debating a motion this evening to open a fresh State inquiry into the Stardust tragedy.

The Cabinet was spilt yesterday as to whether a new investigation is necessary, with Fine Gael saying there was not enough new evidence to justify it.

However, the Irish Examiner reports that Super Junior Minister Finian McGrath has threatened to resign if an inquiry does not go ahead.

Forty-eight young people died in the 1981 Stardust nightclub fire in Artane in Dublin.

A previous tribunal suggested the fire was "probably" caused deliberately.

At the Cabinet's weekly meeting yesterday, described as "hot and Heavy" in the Irish Examiner report, ministers broke up without agreement on how to respond to three separate opposition Dáil motions, including the one on the Stardust fire, which claimed the lives of 48 young people.

“It was Finian and Shane Ross against the rest for a while. It was tense and difficult, hot and heavy, and it went on for over an hour,” one minister said.

Six ministers, speaking to the Irish Examiner, confirmed the Stardust dominated the weekly meeting of ministers, and Mr McGrath (pictured below) was “not for turning” and is ready to walk from Government if a satisfactory solution cannot be found.

Some Fine Gael ministers played down the row, insisting that the meeting was “business-like and not confrontational”.