Fine Gael would perform best in an election with Leo Varadkar in charge

Fine Gael would fare best in an election with Leo Varadkar in charge.

A new poll in the Irish Daily Mail suggests voters have lost patience waiting for Enda Kenny to quit and are more likely to vote for the party if someone else takes over.

If an election was held today Fine Gael could apparently count on 44 seats with Enda at the helm, losing out to Fianna Fail who would become the most popular party.

However they could regain their lead under either Simon Coveney who would get them 57 seats, or the Social Protection Minister Leo Varadkar who would ensure them 60 seats.

The stats were gathered by researchers from survey company Ireland Thinks who spoke to 1200 adults in February.