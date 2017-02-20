Fine Gael to discuss leadership and leaked WhatsApp messages

This week's Fine Gael parliamentary party meeting will discuss the leadership and a series of leaks which emerged at the weekend.

WhatsApp messages from within the party appeared to suggest the Health Minister could enter the race, but they prompted Simon Harris to tweet that he has "no intention of engaging in idle speculation".

Working as hard as I possibly can in my job as Health Minister. Lots to do! No intention of engaging in idle speculation — Simon Harris TD (@SimonHarrisTD) February 19, 2017

Two of the other expected candidates, Simon Coveney and Leo Varadkar, agree Enda Kenny should remain in the position until after his St Patrick's Day trip to the White House.

Mr Kenny is expected to make a statement on his position at Wednesday's meeting.