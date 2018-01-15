Fine Gael to discuss abortion issue

Fine Gael TDs and Senators will debate the issue of abortion this afternoon.

They are holding a special parliamentary party meeting ahead of the Dáil term resuming.

Some members will outline their views on whether a referendum to repeal the Eighth amendment should be held, and whether they will support the recommendations of the Oireachtas committee report.

Party members will be allowed a free vote on the issue in the Dáil and Seanad.

Tomorrow’s Cabinet meeting is expected to pick up the discussion and debate among ministers on the abortion recommendations.

There is a strong expectation that, in the days following the meeting, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar will take a position on the report’s recommendations. But he may not make it know publicly for a week or two, government sources say.

At least seven Cabinet members have publicly said they support repeal of the Eighth Amendment. Some have said they favour allowing unrestricted abortions in line with committee recommendations — up to 12 weeks.