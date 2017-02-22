Fine Gael TDs to be asked to hand in phones ahead of crunch parliamentary party meeting

Fine Gael is to take the unprecedented step of ordering TDs and senators to hand over their mobile phones before tonight's crunch parliamentary party meeting in a bid to prevent any details about Taoiseach Enda Kenny's departure plans leaking out, write Fiachra Ó Cionnaith and Elaine Loughlin.

The controversial decision - which is in marked contrast to the usual approach to the weekly behind closed doors meetings and has never been made before - has been called for due to concerns over previous leaks and "out of respect" for Mr Kenny.

In a motion to the parliamentary party tonight, Dublin-Rathdown TD Josepha Madigan will ask for a "phone free" meeting to take place "out of respect" for allowing Mr Kenny to explain his position fully before his plans are made public.

It is understood those supporting the motion will cite the fact that recent parliamentary party meetings have effectively becoming public due to the level of leaking involved, a situation highlighted last week by senator Paul Coghlan.

While a large number of TDs and senators are likely to be uncomfortable with the measure, it is unclear whether they will oppose it due to the fact this may indicate they are behind regular leaks from the meeting.

However, given the public need for clarity on Mr Kenny's future as Taoiseach due to the impact it may have on Government stability and wider policies, the move is likely to be criticised.

In addition, it has given the impression Fine Gael is seeking to limit information on its leadership issue after Sunday's decision by Social Protection Minister Leo Varadkar to close down an official Fine Gael What's App messaging group after a message from Foreign Affairs Minister Charlie Flanagan suggesting Health Minister Simon Harris will run as a leadership candidate.