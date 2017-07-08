Fine Gael TD admits new bin charges may be further delayed

A Fine Gael TD has suggested it may be necessary to delay the introduction of proposed new bin charges again.

The new scheme, which will see customers charged on a pay-by-weight system, has already been suspended from July to September.

However Dublin North-West TD, Noel Rock, has admitted there needs to be clarification on the scheme before it is brought in.

He spoke at the Finglas Festival in Mellowes Park this afternoon, saying: "I think we need to look at some of the regulation in the waste collection sector.

"Currently the proposals from the Government are somewhat voluntary; maybe we need to strengthen those, but we will keep an eye on the situation."

Deputy Rock said the new regime should be postponed until question marks surrounding the new scheme can be addressed.

He said: "I think the whole waste thing right now is being remarkably poorly communicated and it is giving people cause to worry and be anxious.

"I think we need to clarify a lot of things before any new scheme of pay-by-weight comes in to play - if that means delaying it further, so be it."