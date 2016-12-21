Fine Gael Senator defends his party against taunts of being a 'landlord's party'

A Fine Gael senator, who is also a landlord, has denied that his party is a "landlord's party".

Paudie Coffey made the comments as the Seanad began debating the government's proposed system of rent caps.

The fate of the caps lies in the hands of independent senators, who will hold the balance of power in the votes later today.

Senator Paudie Coffey (pictured) - who himself is a landlord in his native Waterford - denies Fine Gael has vested interests for landlords: "I want to say it has been charged against my party that we are a landlords party and I don’t agree with that.

"I think that the legislation that the minister is bringing forward, proves that we are working to try and bring certainty to renters around this country to ensure that their rental accomodation is sustainable."