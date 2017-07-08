Fine Gael see lead over Fianna Fáil narrow in latest poll

Fine Gael's lead over Fianna Fáil is back to within the margin of error, according to the latest opinion poll.

The latest Red C poll for the Sunday Business Post puts their lead at three points, down from eight points in the latest instalment.

The last Red C poll was taken six weeks ago just as the Fine Gael leadership contest was reaching its climax.

Now that Leo Varadkar is three weeks into power, any presumed leadership bounce may have ebbed away as Fine Gael retain a lead it did not have under Enda Kenny, but it has been reduced.

They are on 27% in this poll, taken between Monday and Wednesday, which is down 2% from six weeks ago, while Fianna Fáil are up 3% to 24%.

Elsewhere Sinn Féin are up 3% to 18%, while there is only minor movement for smaller parties.

The biggest losers in this poll are unaligned independents who are down six points in just one poll, and stand at 8%.