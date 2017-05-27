Fine Gael see huge boost in support following latest poll, overtaking Fianna Fáil

Fine Gael has taken an eight-point lead over Fianna Fáil, in a dramatic new opinion poll.

Fine Gael has led Fianna Fáil in some other tracking polls, but this is only the second time since March of last year that they have led in a Red C poll.

In tomorrow’s poll in the Sunday Business Post, Fine Gael stands on 29 points, up five since the last poll four weeks ago - while Fianna Fáil is down seven points, to 21.

Reports suggest that the imminent departure of Enda Kenny, along with recent media coverage of the leadership race, have boosted Fine Gael's standing with the voters.

Sinn Féin has also suffered, down three points to 15 - while Independent candidates are up 4 points, to 14.

There is little or no change for smaller parties - with Labour on six, the Social Democrats on four, the Greens and Solidarity PBP on three, alongside the Independent Alliance, with Renua and other parties on one each.