Fine Gael get Christmas poll boost

Leo Varadkar is a more popular Taoiseach than Enda Kenny ever was.

A new Behaviour and Attitudes poll for the Sunday Times puts Mr Varadkar's approval rating at 56%, a four-point increase.

Overall, Fine Gael remain unchanged on 34%, Fianna Fáil have seen a five-point drop to 26% with Sinn Féin up 3% to 17%.

Both the Independent Alliance and Social Democrats have seen a 1% increase compared to the last poll, while there has been no change in support levels for Solidarity / People Before Profit and the Green Party.

Government satisfaction is at 51%, compared to 34% this time last year.

Fianna Fáil's overall support levels have fallen, party leader Micheál Martin's popularity level is up to 55%, up five points from November, and his highest rating of the year.

The poll was conducted between December 11 and 19, and has a 3.3% margin of error.