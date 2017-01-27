Fine Gael email instructs TDs and Senators to play down Enda Kenny's gaffe on SF coalition

Fine Gael TDs and Senators have been told to try and play down Taoiseach Enda Kenny’s gaffe over a possible Coalition deal with Sinn Féin, writes Daniel McConnell Political Editor

Party handlers sent an email sent to TDs and senators this evening, insisting coalition with Sinn Féin is “not something that arises”.

The six-line email, seen by the Irish Examiner, sets out a number of arguments that TDs and Senators are told to make if addressing the media.

Mr Kenny yesterday refused to rule out such a prospect of three occasions, during an interview with political correspondents in Government Buildings and later joked with a number of journalists about the possibility of a Tánaiste Mary Lou McDonald.

In the six-line email, the party’s press office said:

“This Government is dealing with Brexit and the many challenges facing the country.

“Sinn Féin sees this and finally realises that to get things done and achieve results you need to be in Government.

“Sinn Féin have finally realised - at least some of their members - that there is a glass ceiling on carping from the sidelines.

“Coalition with Sinn Féin is not something that arises - we have a minority Government in place that involved compromise, negotiations and hard work to bring together.

“What the Taoiseach actually said yesterday was that Sinn Féin as a party are a long way from becoming a desirable coalition partner and he would not see a coalition with them in the near future.

“Politicians must deal with the electorate’s choice and provide stable government. Fine Gael is doing that in the interests of the country.”

Meanwhile, the Sinn Féin issue has caused uproar within Fine Gael.

Ministers and backbenchers alike have reacted with fury and grave concern at Mr Kenny's comments.

Fine Gael TDs Fergus O'Dowd (Louth), Colm Brophy (Dublin South West) and Peter Burke (Longford-Westmeath) sharply slapped down their leader on the highly influential Today with Sean O'Rourke show on RTÉ Radio.

O'Dowd, who shares the Louth constituency with Sinn Fein President Gerry Adams, said his voters who have suffered for so long with the impact of the troubles, would not forgive him if such a partnership was formed.

“Sinn Féin is not a party I would want to see as part of our government,” Brophy said.

“God knows Fianna Fáil have their faults, but they are a modern democratic party, Sinn Féin is not. As long as that remains the case they should not be in government.

In a very pointed intervention, Brophy said any future link-up between the parties should not be taken by the Fine Gael leader or its elected representatives but rather the party’s full membership.

“It is very important that within our party that we examine the implications.”

For his part, Burke said the Taoiseach’s comments may have been taken out of context given Sinn Féin was a party with “regressive” policies.

“I cannot countenance Fine Gael going into power with Sinn Féin,” he added.

He said he did not want to contemplate the damage that Sinn Féin would cause to the State’s economy if in power.

“There are too many questions about that party.”

Dublin Fingal TD Alan Farrell (Dublin Fingal) said talk of a coalition with Sinn Féin was “nonsensical and concerning”.

“Putting the history associated with Sinn Féin aside for a moment, their economic policies alone would disqualify them from ever entering government as part of a coalition with Fine Gael,” he said.