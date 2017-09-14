Fine Gael don't want election but will be ready says Simon Coveney

Fine Gael is ready for an election at any point, according to Simon Coveney.

The Minister for Foreign Affairs has said he expects the current government will run for another 18 months.

However, he said any minority government has to be on an election footing and he added that they are prepared for every eventuality.

"We don't want an election now and I don't think the country wants an election now but because we lead a minority government we have to be ready for one," he said.

"I expect this government will run for at least 18 months."