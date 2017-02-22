Fine Gael bill proposes penalties for motorists who drive too close to cyclists
A new law is being proposed to try and make the roads safer for cyclists.
The Fine Gael bill calls for motorists who drive too close to them to face fines and penalty points.
On a road with a 50 kilometre an hour speed limit, the safe passing distance would be set at one-and-a-half metres.
Twenty cyclists have lost their lives on Irish roads in the past two years.
