Final day for CAO applications

Today is the late CAO deadline for students wanting to study at third level.

The application process offers a last chance for prospective students, including mature students considering a return to full-time undergraduate education.

The late application deadline for the CAO is 5.15pm this evening.

Dr Derek O Byrne from Waterford Institute of technology says people can still change their mind about their course but must submit an application: "It's important that anybody who is actually interested in going actually gets an application in.

"It is actually not essentail to know what course you woul like to do ant this point and time.

"You must have your appllication in though and you have up to the end of July to deiccide what course you would actually like to study."