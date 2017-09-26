'Fill the bag with money or I will kill you': Note to Dublin post office worker during alleged robbery

A 55-year-old man told a post office worker to “fill the bag with money or I will kill you” during an alleged robbery in Dublin, a court has heard.

Michael Kelly, with an address at Sandy Lane Lodge, Rush, Dublin, was remanded on bail yesterday/today (tue) to allow time for the Director of Public Prosecutions to complete a book of evidence for his trial.

After hearing an outline of the evidence, Judge Michael Walsh refused jurisdiction for the case to be heard at Dublin District Court meaning the case will go to the circuit court which has tougher sentencing powers.

A court sergeant told the judge it was alleged Mr Kelly entered Rush post office and joined a queue and spoke to people behind the counter. It was alleged he made an excuse and left but returned and “handed note to a person behind the counter”.

It was alleged the note to the woman said, “Fill the bag with money or I will kill you”.

It also made a reference to calling gardai, Judge Walsh was told.

The court heard the An Post worker refused and pressed the panic alarm at which the man left. There was no violence used, Judge Walsh heard.

However, he held the case was too serious to remain in the district court.

Mr Kelly has not yet indicated how he will plead and has been granted legal aid. He faces a robbery charge in connection with the alleged incident.

He was ordered to appear again in November when it is expected he will be served with a book of evidence and returned for trial.