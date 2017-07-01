Figures show there were almost 3,000 homeless children in May

Homelessness campaigners have warned that the Government’s Rebuilding Ireland strategy is not working and needs to be overhauled.

It comes as figures for May indicate there are almost 3,000 children sleeping in emergency accommodation.

Altogether there were almost 5,000 homeless adults.

Sinn Féin has accused the Government of "utterly failing" homeless families – and has called on the State to “get to grips” with the crisis.