Figures reveal 6.2% increase in suicide among women; overall rate down

Fewer than 400 people died by suicide last year - the lowest level in more than 20 years.

However, the latest figures from the National Self-Harm Registry show that while suicide rates dropped by 15.2% among men, there was a 6.2% increase among women.

There was a total of 399 suicides in 2016.

The biggest rise was among women over the age of 35, while the only male category to experience an increase was 55-64 year olds.

The figures supplied to the HSE also show that the rate of suicide among teenagers is now below the European average.

HSE chief Tony O'Brien told the Oireachtas health committee that provisional data for 2016 showed a drop of 11.5% in suicide rates.

"In addition, the National Self-Harm Registry Ireland also confirms a stabilisation and slight reduction in the rates of self-harm presentation to A&E departments," said Mr O'Brien.

He said a recent report suggested Ireland has the fourth highest teen suicide rate in the EU/OECD region but it is "important to note that this data related to 2010".

Ireland is now 19th across the countries studied with an average rate of 4.64 per 100,000, which is now slightly lower than the European average of 4.67.

However, the committee was told there are ongoing problems trying to recruit psychiatrists for child mental health teams and the services in Cork are particularly badly hit, impacting the waiting times for children.