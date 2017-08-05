Figures reveal 166 people were arrested for drink driving this time last year

New figures show 166 people were arrested for drink driving over the August Bank Holiday weekend last year.

New statistics from the Gardaí and RSA reveal 10% of drivers got behind the wheel after drinking alcohol in the past 12 months.

The study was carried out by Behaviour and Attitudes in relation to alcohol and driving.

Director of the research, John O'Mahony has said the problem needs to be continuously monitored:

"This is something naturally a cause for concern, it is something we will be monitoring again," he said.

"We will be doing further research on it in the near future, even though we are dealing with small numbers in the overall survey, when you see a rise that significant over a year on year period, then you've really got to monitor and be concerned by it."