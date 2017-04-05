Fianna Fáil 'would remove Garda Commissioner from office' if in Government

Fianna Fáil have said that they would remove the Garda Commissioner from office, if they were in government.

It comes amid reports that the party is considering tabling a motion of no confidence in Garda management next week.

According to the Irish Times, a front bench meeting yesterday saw the party take a harder stance on Noirín O'Sullivan's future, following her appearance at an Oireachtas committee hearing last week.

Deputy Sean Fleming outlined his party's position this morning.

"Fianna Fáil have actually been very firm in its opinion on this," he said.

"We've actually made it clear through our own front-bench spokesman Jim O'Callaghan, and the legal responsibility to remove a Commissioner is the responsibility of the Government and the Minister of Justice,"

"We have said that if Fianna Fáil was in Government, we would remove her from office."