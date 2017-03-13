Fianna Fáil working on proposals for a united Ireland

Fianna Fáil is working on proposals for uniting Ireland, north and south.

In an interview in today's Irish Times, party leader Micheál Martin has revealed how he believes a united Ireland is a possibility in his lifetime, but serious preparation would be needed.

A 12 point plan is being prepared which would strengthen links between the two regions in advance of the change.

The party's White Paper on reunification is expected to be published in the coming months.