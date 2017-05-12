Fianna Fáil warned Tánaiste's future is not up to them

A senior Government Minister has warned Fianna Fáil they can't decide the Tánaiste's future.

Micheál Martin's party has indicated it will not facilitate Frances Fitzgerald's re-appointment as Justice Minister after recent scandals in the Garda force.

She is under pressure after fake breath tests and finance problems at the Templemore training college.

Simon Coveney says the current make up of the Cabinet means Fine Gael decides who stays.

"Fianna Fail don't have the power to veto anything when it comes to Cabinet appointments, that was made very clear during a written-down confidence and supply agreement discussion.

"So it will be a Fine Gael leader and if that person is Taoiseach, he or she will be the person who will choose Cabinet appointments," he said.