Fianna Fáil 'want to see action and substance' from Taoiseach

By Elaine Loughlin, Political Reporter

Fianna Fáil have hit out at the Taoiseach for seeking headlines instead of taking real action.

Reacting to comments around the property tax made by Leo Varadkar, Donegal TD Charlie McConalogue said the Taoiseach is lacking clear commitments.

Mr Varadkar yesterday suggested that property taxes should not be significantly increased when they come under review in 2019.

But Mr McConalogue said: "We haven't seen anything from the Taoiseach on that other than his statement and it strikes me as more of the type of thing that we are seeing coming out of the Strategic Communications Unit.

"It's action that people want to see rather than headlines in the newspaper that don't have any clear commitments.

"Last week the Taoiseach was going to fire people in the civil service and by announcing a headline somehow the Government seems to think it shows that they are taking action, it's not the reality and what we really want to see is action and substance with regards to housing and health - the real issues that we need to be dealing with."