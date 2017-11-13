Fianna Fáil spokesperson draws comparisons between Taoiseach and Trump

The Taoiseach is being warned of 'Trump Lite' comparisons when it comes to spin.

It follows Leo Varadkar's suggestions at the weekend that Fianna Fáil might seek a coalition with Sinn Féin.

Fianna Fáil's Brexit spokesman Stephen Donnelly has hit back and said the head of the country has to be believable.

"The Taoiseach, at best, has been mischevious. I really hope we're not beginning to see the emergence of a Trump Lite when it comes to a head of state and facts," he said.

"It's fine for the Taoiseach to make charges against other political parties but it's not fine for him to spin like this. The public don't need to agree with what the Taoiseach says but they do need to know that he believes what he's saying to be true," he added.